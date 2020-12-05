Ex-state Sen. Martin Sandoval dies of COVID-19

article

Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval has died from COVID-19.

The ex-Illinois lawmaker pleaded guilty in January to accepting around a quarter of a million dollars in bribes in exchange for protecting the intereests of a red-light camera company.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Sandoval had also promised to work with federal prosecutors in ongoing public corruption investigations.

In March, a Chicago Consultant was indicted in federal court for allegedly bribing Sandoval in order to get state approval for a suburban development.

“My deepest sympathies go to Martin’s family during their time of loss," said State Sen. Celina Villanueva (D-Chicago) in a statement. “COVID-19 is real and continues to devastate communities across the Southwest side.Please show compassion for your neighbors and wear a mask, social distance and listen to the health experts who are desperately trying to save lives."

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.