Ex-state Sen. Martin Sandoval dies of COVID-19

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 32 Chicago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval has died from COVID-19.

The ex-Illinois lawmaker pleaded guilty in January to accepting around a quarter of a million dollars in bribes in exchange for protecting the intereests of a red-light camera company. 

Sandoval had also promised to work with federal prosecutors in ongoing public corruption investigations. 

In March, a Chicago Consultant was indicted in federal court for allegedly bribing Sandoval in order to get state approval for a suburban development. 

“My deepest sympathies go to Martin’s family during their time of loss," said State Sen. Celina Villanueva (D-Chicago) in a statement. “COVID-19 is real and continues to devastate communities across the Southwest side.Please show compassion for your neighbors and wear a mask, social distance and listen to the health experts who are desperately trying to save lives."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

