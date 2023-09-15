Exciting weekend events to enjoy in Chicago

Chicagoans, it's time to shake off the recent chill and embrace the weekend with these fantastic events happening in the city.

The Englewood Jazz Festival, now in its 24th year, is in full swing. The festival began Thursday and continues until Saturday. Jazz enthusiasts can enjoy world-class performances at Hamilton Park and Cultural Center. Best of all, it's free to attend!

For art lovers, the Ravenswood ArtWalk kicks off Saturday. This event celebrates the diversity and vibrant art community of Ravenswood and highlights the intersection of art and industry along the mile-long Ravenswood Avenue Industrial Corridor. Over 300 artists will showcase their work, and the event runs through Sunday.

If you're in the mood for high-octane excitement, Monster Jam is back at the Allstate Arena starting on Friday. Watch 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt, executing backflips and other jaw-dropping stunts. Eight skilled drivers will compete for the championship. The event runs through Sunday, and tickets start at approximately $20.

Here are a few other noteworthy events happening in and around Chicago: