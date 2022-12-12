Expect packed airports this holiday season despite higher airline ticket prices

'Tis the season to travel!

AAA says flights and airports will be packed this holiday season like pre-pandemic days.

They expect the number of people taking holiday flights this year will come close to matching 2019 when 7.3 million Americans traveled by air.

Demand for flights has surged — despite higher airline ticket prices.

According to their research, airfares cost six-percent more than last year

AAA representatives say a contributing factor to this is people trying to maximize the time spent at their destination.

If the distance is not reasonable to drive, they'd rather just fly.