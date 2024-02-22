Experience the magic of Burt Bacharach's Music at Carnivale's 'Leap of Love' event

Experience an unforgettable evening with the timeless melodies of Burt Bacharach at Carnivale Restaurant's performance space, The Alley.

Dubbed "Leap of Love: The Burt Bacharach Songbook," the event showcases Megon McDonough, accompanied by the talented duo Paul-Simon, as in Fred Simon and Jon Paul.

"A great song is timeless," said Simon. "And the thing about Bacharach songs is that they combine very accessible, memorable, melodies that stick in your head for decades, with expert masterful songcraft."

"When I was a kid, I was in love with Dionne Warwick," said McDonough. "Fred and I were doing a gig one night and during a break, we started playing Burt Bacharach songs and we thought, ‘We have to do this more often.’"

Fans of the late composer and pianist, who passed away at 94, expressed their excitement.

"I just love how Burt Bacharach can put the melodies and the words together, and they have meaning. And he worked with so many artists, he’s very versatile. I just love him," said Melvina Nunn.

"It's stayed with me for years. So many of the melodies take me back to my college days getting ready to go out on a date and listening to say a little prayer," said fan Donna Crawford. "I think Dionne Warwick once said that Burt Bacharach wrote chords and changes in tempo that are hard to do. We never knew that because they did it so well," Crawford said.

"Leap of Love" is taking place on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Carnivale. You can reserve a space at carnivalechicago.com.