Expert urges parents not to wait if child needs mental health assistance

Mental Health
Expert weighs in on when parents should get help for their child

Many have been wondering if warning signs were missed when it comes to the alleged Highland Park gunman. What can we learn to possibly prevent further tragedies? The NAMI hotline is a place for parents to start. National Hotline: 1-800-950-NAMI. Or Crisis Text Line 741741. The Suicide Prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255. A national mental health crisis line will also be implemented July 16.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Mental health professionals want parents to pay close attention to the red flags displayed by the Highland Park shooter.

They say help is readily available if a child needs mental health assistance and that parents shouldn’t wait.  

Lurie Children’s Hospital Center for Childhood Resilience Executive Director Dr. Colleen Cicchetti urges parents to trust their gut.  

She says a change in mood, sleep or eating cycles should be addressed with their pediatrician.  

If parents notice direct threats or plans for violence from their child, they should speak with school counselors or dial 911.  

"We're seeing in 911 call centers, like in Chicago, we have now a social worker on site, 24 hours a day.  If a parent is really concerned about an emerging issue or an emergency they should call them," said Dr. Cicchetti.  

She also recommends reaching out to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.  

The number to call is 1-800-950-NAMI, or helpline@NAMI.org by email.