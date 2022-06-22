Exploring firsthand the mystique and grandeur of Graceland

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated new biopic "Elvis," FOX 32 News traveled to Memphis to speak with the entire cast – and, while we were on site, explore the iconic home of The King himself: Graceland.

FOX 32 entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton was on assignment and spoke to Joel Weinshanker, the managing partner of Elvis Presley Enterprise, about why Graceland attracts 500,000 visitors every year.

"If you look at the audience that comes to Graceland," Weinshanker said, "We have families, people come here and then they want to come here every year."

In the extension of Graceland, EPM – Elvis’ Presley’s Memphis – they have a thousand authentic Elvis outfits and memorabilia worth $200 million.

"Please, only honest people come," Weinshanker joked.

"Elvis" hits theaters on Friday.