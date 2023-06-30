Explosives scare prompts evacuation at Harrah's Casino Hotel in Joliet

Harrah's Casino Hotel in Joliet was evacuated on Friday after housekeeping staff found what they believed at the time were explosives in a guest's room.

Around 11:55 a.m., Joliet police responded to the location to investigate. The building was immediately evacuated.

A Cook County bomb squad also came to the scene and determined the unmarked explosives were just fireworks, police said. Additional fireworks were found inside a vehicle in the casino parking garage.

The bomb squad took custody of the fireworks for disposal.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The casino, hotel and parking garage were then re-opened to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.