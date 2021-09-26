Expressway shooting: 17-year-old shot during morning commute

A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded on Friday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago.

The shooting happened at about 9:20 a.m. on the I-94 local lanes near 43rd Street.

The 17-year-old victim was in the back of the car. The driver (a 38-year-old man) and the front seat passenger (a 41-year-old woman) was not injured.

The boy was hospitalized with non-life threatening wounds.

There are no suspects in custody.

There have been at least 150 expressway shootings in Chicago so far this year.