Expressway shooting: 17-year-old shot during morning commute
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded on Friday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago.
The shooting happened at about 9:20 a.m. on the I-94 local lanes near 43rd Street.
The 17-year-old victim was in the back of the car. The driver (a 38-year-old man) and the front seat passenger (a 41-year-old woman) was not injured.
The boy was hospitalized with non-life threatening wounds.
There are no suspects in custody.
There have been at least 150 expressway shootings in Chicago so far this year.
