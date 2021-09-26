Expand / Collapse search

Expressway shooting: 17-year-old shot during morning commute

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded on Friday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago.

The shooting happened at about 9:20 a.m. on the I-94 local lanes near 43rd Street.

The 17-year-old victim was in the back of the car. The driver (a 38-year-old man) and the front seat passenger (a 41-year-old woman) was not injured.

The boy was hospitalized with non-life threatening wounds.

There are no suspects in custody.

There have been at least 150 expressway shootings in Chicago so far this year.

License plate cameras installed on expressways

ISP started putting the license plate cameras up on the Dan Ryan, which is the most dangerous expressway in the state, where 51 shootings have happened this year.