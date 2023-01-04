Extra-alarm house fire hospitalizes firefighter, 2 teens in Roseland

Crews battled a two-alarm fire that left a firefighter burned and two teens injured Wednesday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side.

The blaze began around 3:30 a.m. in the basement of a two-story residence at 11361 South Edbrooke Avenue, according to fire officials. A "mayday" call was issued at the scene around 4 a.m.

Six people were in the house at the time of the fire. Four adults got out safely but a 17-year-old was seriously hurt and a 15-year-old suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

While trying to rescue the two teens, a firefighter suffered minor burns around his mask and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Image via the Chicago Fire Department

Both teens were also taken to U of C for their injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.