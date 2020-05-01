Face mask stolen from Art Institute lion statue

A face mask adorning one of the iconic lion statues at the entrance of the Art Institute of Chicago was stolen Thursday evening, less than 24 hours after the symbolic masks were applied.

An Art Institute security guard saw two males get out of a black Chevrolet sedan about 10:55 p.m. and proceed to climb onto one of the statues at the museum, 111 S. Michigan Ave., according to Chicago police. They cut the mask from the lion’s head and fled in the car.

No one is in custody, police said.

The lion statue which had its face mask stolen April 30, 2020. | Sam Kelly/Sun-Times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Starting Friday, people across Illinois are required to wear face masks in public where social distancing is not possible.

“Tomorrow will be the first day, where adults and, and any children over the age of two and everyone medically able to tolerate a face covering will be required to wear one in any public place where they can't maintain a six foot, social distance,” Governor JB Pritzker said Thursday.

The CDC says masks should fit snugly and securely, include multiple layers of fabric, be breathable, and be able to be washed and machine-dried without losing its shape.