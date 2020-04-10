Face mask uses new tech to eliminate germs and viruses on contact

New technology is being used to stop the spread of COVID-19 and it's being produced right here in Arizona.

The unique face masks that are made in the USA eliminate germs and viruses on contact.

"This mask is made from a special fabric that started off as a cotton twill that over a period of 13 hours goes through a process and converts to a polypyrrole," explained Tammy Nash of Pintler Medical, LLC. "Polypyrrole fabric, by nature, is anti-microbial and anti-bacterial, which basically means it kills germs. So on contact, germs are being killed with contact with the mask."

Nash says if you happen to be a carrier and don't know it, as you exhale into the mask, it will kill the germs or viruses you're exhaling.

These masks are not only unique to Arizona, but to the country. The masks are the first of their kind and are being sold in Tempe. The masks are washable and reusable with no changes to its biocidal properties during washing.

You can go to Summit Male Medical to purchase a mask, but Nash recommends calling ahead to confirm inventory.

"We can meet you out front, grab your credit card, run it and the product back out to your car for you."

Summit Male Medical is the exclusive dealer for the masks. The business sold out of the items on April 10, but they have more arriving each week. They are open Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Polypyrrole Surgical Masks



Summit Male Medical



8154 S. Priest Dr. #104



Tempe, AZ 85284



$35/each



480-398-4000



https://www.summitmalemedical.com

