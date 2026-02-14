Illinois College Basketball Power Rankings: How the MVC challenges Northwestern and Illinois

We're in the midst of another successful college basketball season in Illinois.

Here's everything you need to know about Illinois college basketball teams and where they sit in mid-February with March Madness right around the corner.

Illinois college basketball power rankings

1. Illinois: 20-5, 11-3 Big Ten

There’s no doubt that Illinois is capable of making it to the Final Four. But, which Illinois team will show up in the tournament? Is it the one that won 12 games in a row, including three over teams ranked in the top 20? Or is it the one that currently lost two in a row to Michigan State and Wisconsin?

2. Bradley: 17-9, 10-5 MVC

ISU beat the Braves earlier this season, but Bradley gets the edge here because of a better conference record and because of how Bradley just beat MVC-leading Belmont 95-84 in Peoria. It’ll be interesting to see how Bradley does in an MVC conference tournament where Drake won’t be an obstacle.

3. Illinois State: 17-9, 9-6 MVC

It’s great to see the Bradley vs. Illinois State rivalry feature two good teams. The Redbirds beat down the Braves when the two played on Doug Collins Court earlier this season and the Redbirds won handily. ISU has a chance to prove they’re bigger than the Braves on Feb. 21 in Peoria.

4. Northwestern: 10-16, 2-13 Big Ten

The ‘Cats are struggling, but that’s to be expected with the team’s youth movement. They gave Nebraska and Michigan a test, and they might win those games next season. Right now, Jake West, Tre Singleton and Tyler Kropp are getting experience that will pay off in future years. The bruises now will pay off later.

5. UIC: 13-12, 9-6 MVC

Rob Ehsan’s had another impressive season in the MVC. This included an eight-game winning streak and a win over Bradley on the road. What will be most telling is how the Flames close out the season. This includes a rematch with Bradley on Feb. 24.

6. SIU-E: 17-10, 10-6 Ohio Valley

The Cougars have hit their stride. After a 22-win season with a berth in the NCAA Tournament, SIU-E is on track for another 20-win season. The Ohio Valley Tournament will feature UT Martin Skyhawks as the team to beat. Brian Barone’s team can prove they’re here to stay.

7. DePaul: 13-12, 5-9 Big East

DePaul has shown flashes of being where they want to be this season. Look no further than the Blue Demons’ 72-71 win over Creighton. But, they still have stretches where it all hasn’t come together, like the four-game skid recently that included a loss to Georgetown. The Hoyas are a team that DePaul needs to beat consistently before they take the next step.

8. SIU-C: 12-14, 6-9 MVC

The Salukis won 14 games last season and seem primed to eclipse that total this season. That goes a long way in establishing a culture under second-year coach Scott Nagy. Year 3 will be telling, especially after a season where SIU upset Belmont.

9. Eastern: 11-16, 7-9 Ohio Valley

The Panthers are sitting at seventh in the conference, which puts them atop the lower half of the standings. The back half of the season, and the conference tournament, will prove if EIU is a contender or a pretender.

10. NIU: 8-16, 3-9 MAC

Rashon Burno has improved on last year’s 6-25 season. Staying under 20 losses would be a good goal for this season. Showing improvement is key for the Huskies, especially since they’ll move to the Horizon League next season.

11. Loyola: 6-20, 2-11 Atlantic-10

It’s been a difficult year for Drew Valentine’s crew. Injuries have fractured momentum, and that’s tough with an intact Atlantic-10 Conference. But, there’s still time to build goodwill in Rogers Park. Valentine has shown he can bounce back from a down season.

12. Chicago State: 6-21, 4-10 NEC

The Cougars have the same number of conference wins as the Saint Francis Red Flash and Wagner Seahawks. The bright side of CSU’s season under first-year head coach Landon Bussie is that it’s an improvement from last season’s 4-28 overall record.

13. Western: 5-22, 1-15 Ohio Valley

The Leathernecks are enduring the 25-26 season and were the first team in America to be eliminated from their conference tournament.