Chicago alderman calls on CPD to remove potential members of hate groups

Faith and political leaders are calling on the Chicago Police Department to do an audit of its force and remove any found members of hate groups.

The request comes months after the police superintendent decided not to fire an officer who lied about his ties to the far-right Proud Boys extremist group.

The officer was suspended for 120 days.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez says that is unacceptable.

He spoke at a forum Tuesday on the West Side saying that it's a shame to have white supremacists on the force and that it's dangerous to the community.

"The lack of accountability within the Chicago Police Department continues when we have accepted what they are describing as a culture of some bad individuals. I think that we have a much [more] serious issue than that," said Sigcho-Lopez.

The Proud Boys have been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to CPD for comment.

We were directed to a quote from CPD Supt. David Brown from an October City Council budget hearing, where he stressed that the department has zero tolerance for sworn officers being members or associating with hate groups.