Fall Fest at The Green celebrates all things autumn in the West Loop

Fall Fest at The Green at 320 is one autumnal celebration you can visit during your lunch break in the city or with your family after office hours.

The festival kicked off Tuesday and will be in place through Thursday.

The Green is one of Chicago's newest parks located on Canal Street at the base of BMO Tower. It is right across the street from Union Station.

"We've got plenty of fall themed activities for everybody to enjoy," said event manager Connor Kelly. "We've got live bluegrass and country music. We've got kid's activities, pumpkin decorating, face painting, bonfires on the lawn as -soon as it dries out - and lots of fall-themed food and beverages to enjoy."

Festival features include Smashing Pumpkins cocktails, bratwurst and pretzels with cheddar butter.

Not to mention there is a mobile axe throwing event, which is tougher than it looks. Axe Legends owner Tim Miller said throwing axes at targets can be therapeutic and is always a hit at large events. You just need to sign a waiver, and you can let the axes fly.

Fall Fest is free and open to the public Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon until 8 p.m.