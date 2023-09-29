Fall festivities return to Chicago with Apple Fest, Fall Fest, AIDS Run & Walk, and more

As fall sets in, Chicagoans are gearing up for a season of festivities, even if the weather doesn't quite match the autumn vibes just yet.

Here's a rundown of some exciting events you won't want to miss.

Lincoln Square Apple Fest

Get ready for a two-day autumn extravaganza in Lincoln Square starting on Saturday. Vendors are rolling out apple pies, hot apple cider, candy apples, and more. Beyond the tasty treats, this annual festival serves a noble purpose—it raises funds for beautification projects in both Lincoln Square and Ravenswood.

Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest

For family-friendly fall fun, head to the Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest, reopening on Saturday. This free event features animal chats, pumpkin picking, inflatable obstacle courses, and a sprawling corn maze. You can enjoy these activities every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of October.

AIDS Run & Walk at Soldier Field

On Saturday, Soldier Field will host the annual AIDS Run and Walk, which carries the theme "Show Up, Show Out." This event aims to combat the stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS. If you'd like to participate, there's still time to register on their website at aidsrunwalk.org.

West Town Art Walk and World Music Festival Chicago

This weekend, you can also explore the West Town Art Walk, running from Friday through Saturday, and immerse yourself in art. Music enthusiasts, on the other hand, can head to the Chicago Cultural Center on Saturday for the World Music Festival Chicago, featuring performances from artists around the globe.

Eataly's Summer Send-Off Party

For foodies, Eataly is throwing a Summer Send-Off Party on Saturday. With 40 different Italian snacks, dozens of Italian wines, and live entertainment, it promises to be a delicious celebration.

So, whether you're craving apple-themed goodies, family-friendly fun, supporting a vital cause, exploring art, enjoying global music, or indulging in Italian treats, Chicago has something for everyone this weekend.