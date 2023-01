It's going down, down in an earlier round!

Fall Out Boy is returning to town Wednesday.

The hometown band is making a huge return to the state at Metro in Wrigleyville.

They are celebrating the venue's 40th anniversary.

Tickets went on sale Monday afternoon, and they are completely sold out.

Pete Wentz went to high school in Winnetka and Patrick Stump went to high school in Glenview.