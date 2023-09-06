Fallen Chicago officer Areanah Preston's name added to memorial wall

Names were added to the Gold Star Families Memorial Wall during an emotional tribute to Chicago’s fallen police officers on Wednesday.

One of the names unveiled was Officer Areanah Preston. The 24-year-old was shot and killed during a robbery outside of her Avalon Park home in May.

The tribute to Preston and the city's 600 other fallen officers will continue later Wednesday night during the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation’s hallmark event, the 20th annual Candlelight Vigil. Every officer will be acknowledged by name during the ceremony.

The vigil will be held at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park near Soldier Field, starting at 7:30 p.m.