Fallen Chicago officer Enrique Martinez remembered for his service and heart

The Brief Officer Enrique Martinez, 26, was tragically killed during a traffic stop in Chatham, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and service. First responders from across the city and state gathered Sunday to honor Martinez, who was set to mark three years with the CPD. His funeral is scheduled for Monday, with the family requesting that Mayor Johnson and Governor Pritzker refrain from attending.



There was a long line of first responders from all over the city and state coming to celebrate the life and legacy of Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez Sunday.

Martinez was 26-years-old, assigned to CPD’s 6th district and was less than a month away from celebrating three years with the department. He followed in his brother Adrian's footsteps in becoming a cop.

"Unfortunately Adrian has been around enough of these himself with seven years with the department. It’s extremely different when it’s your brother no doubt", said FOP President John Cantanzara.

Pictured is Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez. (Chicago PD )

Martinez was shot and killed after responding to a traffic stop in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood earlier this month. Darion McMillian, age 23, now faces multiple felony charges including first degree murder. Prosecuters say McMillian is a convicted felon, was on electronic monitoring and used a fully automatic weapon in the shooting.

"These officers watch their friend and colleague die in front of them. They are scared for life", said former Chief of Detectives Eugene Roy.

Inside his obituary, Martinez was described as kind, thoughtful, selfless and having a generous heart. He recently got engaged to his girlfriend Lesly Hernandez who he’s dated for ten years.

Sunday's visitiation comes as Mayor Brandon Johnson has now agreed not to attend the officers funeral by request of the family. Initially Johnson said he would come despite the relatives wishes. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was asked to stay away as well.

Martinez' funeral is Monday at St. Rita's, located at 77th Street & Western Avenue.