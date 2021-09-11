Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French honored in ceremony in New York City on September 11th

Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French was honored in a ceremony at the site of the World Trade Center on September 11.

A flag was hoisted above the FDNY Ladder 10 firehouse on Saturday.

U.S. Marines joined in the ceremony led by Chicago Police Chaplain Father Dan Brandt.

The flag will be presented to Officer French's mother, Elizabeth French.

Officer Ella French was killed in a traffic stop in August. Her partner was seriously wounded.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

Advertisement