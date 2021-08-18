Chicago cop wounded in shooting that killed Officer Ella French releases video

Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., who was shot and critically wounded during a traffic stop in West Englewood earlier this month, released a video from his hospital room Wednesday.

"Thank you for your support, and your donations, and your prayers," said Yanez in the video. "I love you all."

On Aug. 7, Officer Yanez, along with his partner Chicago Police Officer Ella French and another officer, stopped a vehicle for having expired plates.

The three officers approached the car and the situation exploded after accused shooter Monte Morgan refused to cooperate and became unruly, prosecutors said.

"Monte Morgan exited that vehicle with a drink in one hand and a cell phone in the other. He refused repeated instructions to set those items down," said Risa Lanier, Interim First Assistant State's Attorney. "He began physically jerking his arms away from those officers."

Moments later, Lanier said Morgan pulled a .22 caliber handgun from his waistband and fired several shots, hitting and killing 29-year old Officer French with a single shot to the head, and hitting Officer Yanez in the shoulder and the right eye.

"Defendant Monte Morgan fired multiple shots, striking both Officer French and Victim 2. After being fired upon and struck, Officer French and Victim 2 both fell to the ground between the stopped car and the curb," said Lanier.

MORE: Mother of 2 men charged in death of Chicago Police Officer Ella French arrested

Prosecutors said the initial responding officers "had their own guns holstered the entire time" of the incident.

Monte Morgan was later shot and wounded by a second group of officers who were called for backup.