Fallen Oak Park detective Allan Reddins to be honored at candlelight vigil

Oak Park Detective Allan Reddins, killed in the line of duty last week, will be honored at a candlelight vigil Friday night.

Reddins, 40, was shot outside a Chase Bank in the 800 block of Lake Street around 9 a.m. on Nov. 29, according to authorities. Jerell Thomas, 37, was the alleged shooter and is in custody.

The vigil will take place at Oak Park City Hall.

A growing memorial for the slain detective is located near the scene of the shooting, near Scoville Park at Lake and Oak Park avenues, where the community has left flowers and messages of support for Reddins' family.

Similar sentiments are expected at tonight’s vigil, where Oak Park Police Chief Shatonya Jackson, Village President Vicki Scaman, and others will possibly speak.

This is the first memorial for Reddins, who is the first officer in the department to die in the line of duty since 1938.

Reddins' visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Leak & Sons Funeral Home. His funeral will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Apostolic Church of God.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

