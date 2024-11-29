Oak Park police officer shot, suspect in custody

An Oak Park police officer was shot and critically wounded Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 9:36 a.m. in the 800 block of Lake Street, according to village officials.

The officer was shot in the side and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition. The suspect was also shot in the leg.

He was taken into custody and is being treated at the same hospital.

Village officials said the suspect was seen leaving a bank with a gun prior to the shooting.