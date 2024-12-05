What led to deadly shooting of Oak Park detective? New details revealed

A Chicago man charged in the shooting death of an Oak Park police detective will remain detained until his next court date.

Jerell Thomas, 37, appeared in court Thursday on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with the death of 40-year-old Detective Allan Reddins.

Reddins was allegedly shot by Thomas outside a Chase Bank in the 800 block of Lake Street around 9 a.m. on Nov. 29, according to authorities. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Thomas was also shot and taken to Loyola for further treatment before he was taken into custody.

What led to the deadly shooting?

Thomas entered a Chase Bank and lingered for at least 15 minutes before a manager, who believed he was acting suspiciously, approached him, according to court documents.

Surveillance footage captured Thomas removing a gun from his waistband and leaving the bank. The manager then alerted security, who contacted Oak Park police.

Detective Reddins, who was working patrol due to staffing shortages, and another officer were first to encounter Thomas outside the bank. Police said Thomas matched the description of the armed suspect.

Court records state Thomas was seen walking east along the Oak Park Public Library on Lake Street before doubling back toward the library, which was closed for the day after Thanksgiving.

Reddins and the other officer approached Thomas near the library’s entrance.

Surveillance footage showed Thomas reaching inside his unzipped jacket as officers ordered him to keep his hands visible. Both officers backed away as Thomas held his hands near his waist, court documents state.

Gunfire erupted, with three shots followed by a brief pause, then three more.

Authorities said Thomas' first shot struck Reddins in his right side as he ran for cover.

Reddins fell and was unable to call for help. He died from his injuries despite first-aid efforts and was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center. The second officer was unharmed.

Surveillance video showed Thomas firing in different directions at both officers, according to court records.

Thomas then fled, using library pillars for cover, but was shot in the leg by another officer and taken to Loyola hospital, before being taken into custody. His gun was recovered.

How Thomas acquired his weapon in the shooting

Thomas' gun was found to have been reported stolen to Chicago police by his sister a few days before the shooting occurred, according to court documents.

On Nov. 26, around midnight, Thomas and his father got into an argument that turned physical.

Thomas went into his sister's bedroom, unlocked her firearm safety box and took the weapon, a .40 caliber pistol, and left the home.

Court documents claim Thomas' sister notified police of her stolen firearm at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27.

Thomas does not have a valid FOID or CCL and also has felony convictions for aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated battery to a peace officer, authorities said.

What happens next?

Thomas is expected to appear in court again on Dec. 20. He will remain in custody until then.

A candlelight vigil to honor Reddins will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 in the Village Hall courtyard in Oak Park.

His visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 11 and his funeral will take place Thursday, Dec. 12.

