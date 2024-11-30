Village of Oak Park, police planning memorial for detective killed in line of duty

The Brief Oak Park Detective Allan Reddins, 40, was fatally shot Friday during a confrontation with a suspect outside a Chase Bank on Lake Street. A public memorial is being planned by the Village of Oak Park and police, with details to be announced. The suspect, Jerell Thomas, 37, of Chicago, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer, and remains hospitalized.



A public memorial is being planned by the Village of Oak Park and Oak Park police for a detective who was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday.

Village officials announced Saturday that plans to honor 40-year-old Detective Allan Reddins are underway and will be shared once finalized.

Reddins was shot by an armed suspect outside Chase Bank in the 800 block of Lake Street around 9 a.m., according to authorities. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The suspect, identified as Jerell Thomas, 37, of Chicago, was shot in the leg and also taken to Loyola for treatment. He remained hospitalized Saturday.

Jerell Thomas

Thomas faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in connection with the shooting, police said.

Authorities noted Thomas has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple arrests for aggravated battery to a police officer, domestic battery, and resisting arrest, with charges filed in May 2015, December 2015, March 2018, and October 2019.

Funeral arrangements for Reddins are pending, and the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is assisting with the investigation.

