Chicago man charged with fatally shooting Oak Park police detective

article

The Brief Detective Allan Reddins, a 40-year-old officer with the Oak Park Police Department, was fatally shot on Friday morning while responding to a call about an armed person. Jerell Thomas, a 37-year-old Chicago man with a criminal history, has been charged with first-degree murder and other related offenses in connection with the detective's death. The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting incident.



A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an Oak Park police detective Friday morning.

Jerell Thomas, 37, was charged in connection with the death of 40-year-old Detective Allan Reddins. Thomas faces additional charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Reddins, who had been with the Oak Park Police Department since 2019, was shot after responding to a report of a person with a gun leaving a Chase Bank on the 1000 block of Lake Street. He was transported to Loyola Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators said that as Reddins and other officers approached Thomas a few blocks away from the bank, he refused to follow their commands and opened fire, striking Reddins. This marks the first line-of-duty death for an Oak Park police officer since 1938.

RELATED: Oak Park police detective killed in shooting while responding to armed suspect: officials

Thomas, who was wounded in the leg during the incident, is currently hospitalized at Loyola Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. A bond hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Thomas has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple arrests for aggravated battery to a police officer, domestic battery, battery, and resisting arrest.

As per standard department policy, the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force has been called in to assist with the investigation.