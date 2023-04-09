Families bask in warm weather while enjoying Easter celebrations around Chicago

Community members across the city were giving thanks on Easter Sunday by celebrating with family and friends – all the while, enjoying the comfortable temperatures.

Between Easter festivities and outdoor activities, Chicagoans were taking in the sights and sounds of spring.

Downtown, the Wrigley Building served as an ever popular photo-op.

On Clark Street, Bub City filled its patio with patrons taking in every last ounce of sunshine.

"We’re trying to stay out until the sun sets basically, before we go back inside," said Kai Deane, who is visiting from New York. "I’ve left it up to her to have the itinerary, so I wanted to be a full tourist today!"

Deane said her friend, and personal tour guide, Angel, has not disappointed!

"The weather is beautiful, we’ve been all around the city. We went to West Loop, we came down to Millennium Park, did some walking, now we’re by the water, Navy Pier," said Angel Ogunnaike.

Also enjoying the lakefront on Sunday was Dinesh Sunwani and his family who just moved to the suburbs from India last October.

"I’m just roaming around, I just visited the Millennium Park, it’s my first visit to downtown, so I was really excited," said Sunwani.

At the Peninsula Hotel, a series of egg hunts kept curious kids busy.

Meantime, the Chicago Riverwalk was finally filling up again.

On the South Side at St. James Community Church, Alderman-elect Reverend William Hall led the morning sermon.

Not far, at 87th and Lafayette, Delece Williams was putting smiles on the faces of families by hosting Kidz Korna’s 4TH Annual Easter Giveaway.

"And that’s what this day is all about, all of us coming together," said Williams.

There, stuffed animals, toys, and books were made available for free.

"It’s important because God is love, and more importantly, we want to bring in the summer with support, with togetherness so that we can have a safer summer," said Williams.

On the West Side, the Grace and Peace Church welcomed community members into the brand new North Austin Center, a state-of-the-art soccer facility and recreation complex, where an Easter egg hunt was held with a whopping 10,000 eggs!

"We carry the spiritual side, we give the message of Christ, but we wanted also to bring the community together," said John Zayas, senior pastor, Grace and Peace Church. "We wanted our kids to have a day of fun, a day of just reflection, but a day of fun, to just to run around and have a great time."

Meanwhile, Orthodox Christians are just beginning Holy Week, set to celebrate Easter next Sunday, April 16.

In the Jewish faith, Passover, which began last Wednesday, runs through Thursday, April 13.