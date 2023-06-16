Families unite at Chicago's Daley Plaza to advocate for missing loved ones

Family and friends of missing women and children gathered at Daley Plaza on Friday to raise awareness about their missing loved ones.

The event was hosted by LaShann Walker, whose daughter and grandson – Diamond Bynum and King Walker – vanished from Gary, Indiana, in the summer of 2015.

July 15th will mark eight years since the pair disappeared.

Walker urged other parents to be diligent about safeguarding their children's privacy online, and asked for prayers for all those still missing, for all the families, like her, continuing to live in limbo.

"Sometimes I sit at the table and I pray, and I thank God for my food, but then I say, wait, I don't know if Diamond and King are eating. So I have to pray for them that they're eating, and they're safe. It's so crazy," she said.

Walker also called on the public to share missing persons cases on social media, and to push their local police departments not to let those cases fall by the wayside.