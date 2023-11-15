Family distraught after son delivering for Uber Eats was murdered in Chicago: 'he was a great hugger'

The family of an Uber Eats driver who was murdered over the weekend is speaking out.

Tramon Thomas was delivering food for Uber Eats with his brother, Terrence, in the 1400 block of North Avers Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday when someone in a blue SUV fired shots toward them.

Both men were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Tramon, 31, was shot multiple times and later pronounced dead.

Terrence, 32, was shot in the left leg and torso.

At the crime scene, at least thirty bullet casings were on the ground.

"Tramon was a great hugger. He was a great hugger. And there wasn't nothing he wouldn't do for anybody," said Shirelle Shaw, Tramon's mother.

Tramon recently received his driver's license and was working as a delivery driver to take care of his 14-month-old daughter.

There have been no arrests.