Charges filed in Family Dollar fatal shooting, suburban police shootout

A man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed security guard at a Family Dollar store Friday in the Austin neighborhood.

Rodgerick Oneal, 36, allegedly shot and killed 43-year-old Loyce Wright around 1:38 p.m. at the store located at 5410 W. Chicago Avenue, according to police.

Wright, of Hanover Park, was struck multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

"[Wright] was simply at the store, doing his job when his life was tragically taken from him," CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said.

Detectives received a tip after the shooting that identified Oneal as the shooter, police said. Officers located Oneal on Saturyda in the 15200 block of Diekman Court in Dolton when gunfire was exchanged between him and police. No one was struck in the shootout and Oneal was taken into custody.

Oneal, who Snelling described as "extremely violent," used to work security at the Family Dollar store and the shooting may have stemmed from a prior argument, police said.

In all, Oneal has been charged with seven felonies, including first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a peace officer. He was also charged with six misdemeanor counts of resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Prior to his arrest, Oneal had a warrant for first-degree attempted murder in Forest Park, according to CPD.

Oneal, of Maywood, has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.