Family finds woman stabbed to death in Joliet apartment

A woman was found stabbed to death in a Joliet apartment Thursday morning.

At 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Joliet officers responded to an apartment in the 200 block of Hunter Avenue for a report of a woman in the residence who may be dead.

When officers arrived, they located a 58-year-old woman inside the apartment.

It was determined that she had suffered stab wounds to her abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was discovered in the apartment by other family members, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. You can also contact the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.