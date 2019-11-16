Family, friends gather to mark what should have been murdered mom's 20th birthday

article

Loved ones gathered Saturday to remember the life of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, the pregnant mom who was killed in one of Chicago's most gruesome murders, on what should have been her 20th birthday.

The memorial was held at the mural in Pilsen dedicated to Ochoa-Lopez and her baby. He was on life support before he passed of injuries suffered during his mother's murder.

"Today, we're celebrating her birthday as a symbol of unity of her life, the memory of her life, what it could have been and to keep her memory alive," said family supporter Frank Avila.

Ochoa-Lopez leaves behind her husband, Yovani, and their 3-year-old son. On Saturday, he told friends and relatives that he was sad to think he couldn't give her presents, a bouquet of roses, or sing her happy birthday.

The alleged killers are a mother and daughter, Clarisa and Desiree Figueroa. Clarisa's boyfriend, Peter Bobak, is charged with concealing a homicidal death. The next court date in the case is Tuesday.