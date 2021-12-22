Family, friends of fallen Chicago firefighter gather at firehouse to honor him

Family and friends stood outside the firehouse of fallen Chicago firefighter MaShawn Plummer on Wednesday.

The firehouse was a gathering spot for his family and friends to remember the 30-year-old firefighter one day after his death.

Plummer had just celebrated his one-year anniversary of joining the Chicago Fire Department when he was injured while battling a fire in a two-story building last Thursday.

A 37-year-old man died in that fire and two other people were critically hurt.

Plummer passed away Tuesday at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Last night, hundreds of Chicago firefighters and police formed a procession leading Plummer's body to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

On Wednesday morning, his family joined a prayer vigil outside his fire station in the 5700 block of West Grace and spoke about their loss.

"From the moment he got that letter saying it was time for him to report to the training academy, he was just, he was so overjoyed, and he told me this is my time to make a difference," said Felicia Townsend Plummer, MaShawn's mother.

They also launched balloons in Plummer's memory, and heard from the sister of the fire victim Plummer was trying to save.

"We're here supporting another grieving family that lost an amazing person that made a difference in this world, we lost two amazing people who made a difference in this world," said Nicole Gomez.