Chicago firefighter dies days after battling fire in Belmont Central

A Chicago firefighter who was injured during a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Belmont Central last Thursday has died.

The firefighter had just celebrated his one-year anniversary, fire officials said.

A procession to the medical examiner's office is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, that also killed another man and seriously injured two others, broke out at about 2:06 a.m. Dec. 16 in the basement of a two-floor building in the 3100 block of North Marmora Avenue, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Fire officials have not said if working smoke detectors were inside the building.

Mashawn Plummer

Sara Balbuena, a high school senior, says her dog Chloe saved her family's lives by barking to wake them up.

They escaped their first-floor apartment. She said she woke up to her mother telling her to get up and get out of the apartment. Her father had to go back into the building to retrieve the car keys.

Advertisement

Firefighters returned to the block to hand out smoke detectors, while investigators inspected the building to try to determine the cause of the fire. The man who called authorities says he did hear the sound of smoke detectors before firefighters arrived, but he could not get to the tenants who were staying in the basement.