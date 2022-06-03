Family, friends of Hadiya Pendleton lead bike ride to honor lives lost to gun violence
CHICAGO - Since 2015, the first Friday in June has been named "National Gun Violence Awareness Day."
It started in remembrance of a Chicago girl.
Hadiya Pendleton was shot while playing on a playground in January 2013. Her death came just days after she performed at then-President Barack Obama’s second inauguration.
On Friday night, her family and friends will lead a community bike ride to honor Hadiya and others who have lost their lives to gun violence.
The ride starts in Nichols Park at 6:15 p.m.
Cyclists are asked to wear orange.