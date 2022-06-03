Family, friends of Hadiya Pendleton lead bike ride to honor lives lost to gun violence

Since 2015, the first Friday in June has been named "National Gun Violence Awareness Day."

It started in remembrance of a Chicago girl.

Hadiya Pendleton was shot while playing on a playground in January 2013. Her death came just days after she performed at then-President Barack Obama’s second inauguration.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

On Friday night, her family and friends will lead a community bike ride to honor Hadiya and others who have lost their lives to gun violence.

The ride starts in Nichols Park at 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Cyclists are asked to wear orange.