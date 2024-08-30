Family of missing Chicago man suspects he may have been a victim of John Wayne Gacy: 'I don't have peace'

The Brief The family of Roger Aguirre, missing since November 20, 1975, is intensifying efforts to solve his case with a new campaign led by the Light the Way Missing Persons Advocacy Project. Aguirre's sister fears that her brother might have been a victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy, as Aguirre frequented areas known to be visited by Gacy. She seeks closure and believes her brother might be among the unidentified remains of Gacy's victims. The family is also looking for Aguirre's best friend, known as Ernest or Ernesto, hoping he might provide crucial information to help resolve the long-standing mystery.



An Illinois family is reviving efforts to solve the nearly 50-year-old mystery of their missing loved one through a renewed campaign.

Roger Aguirre was last seen on November 20, 1975, by his grandmother outside his Chicago apartment on the 3000 block of West Wellington. She observed him talking with a man in a red car, and he has not been seen or heard from since.

The Light the Way Missing Persons Advocacy Project released a new flyer featuring Aguirre's image to attract fresh attention to the case.

FOX 32 spoke with Aguirre's sister, who expressed concern that her brother may have been a victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy. She noted that Aguirre frequented areas known to be visited by Gacy. She doesn't believe her brother is alive, but seeks closure.

"I don't have peace and it's been almost 50 years. Fifty years and wondering, 'Is he or isn't he?' And you know, I finally let myself believe that he was probably John Wayne Gacy's victim," said Carol Erickson, Aguirre's sister.

To this day, police have not identified the remains of five of Gacy's victims, and Aguirre's sister believes her brother might be among them.

Additionally, the family is searching for Aguirre's best friend, known as Ernest or Ernesto, hoping that he might come forward with information that could finally resolve this decades-old mystery.