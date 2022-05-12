Family of Downers Grove grandmother killed in Metra train crash says accident was 'preventable'

The family of a woman killed when a Metra train slammed into a truck said Thursday they believe the accident was preventable, and they have heard from people who say traffic often gets stuck on the crossing in Clarendon Hills because of construction.

The family of Christina Lopez, 72, called on anyone who witnessed the accident Wednesday morning or had problems at the crossing at Prospect Avenue to come forward "so that no family has to go through this tragedy again."

"It didn’t have to happen," Lopez’s son-in-law Jeff Klonowski said in a front yard news conference in Downers Grove. "If anyone has information, video footage or any information that could get answers, please, please reach out."

Lopez was taking the train to visit her sister in La Grange, as she often did, when it hit a truck stopped across the tracks around 8 a.m. and she was thrown out a window, attorney Steven K. Jambois said. The driver got out of the truck before it was hit and exploded into flames.

Christina Lopez | Provided photo

The National Transportation Safety Board took over the investigation and was scheduled to hold a briefing Thursday afternoon.

The family, and their lawyer, said they have not heard from investigators but they have gotten calls from people who have complained in the past about the crossing, where construction has slowed traffic and back it up across the tracks.

"People were in harm’s way quite frequently," Jambois said. "This was something that was bound to happen and was very preventable."

He added that "residents have come forward and said they made complaints to the city but as far as I know nothing was done about it."

Lopez was the mother of three daughters and five grandchildren. After Lopez retired from a cleaning job at a television studio in Chicago years ago, she moved from the North Side to Downers Grove to be closer to family.

Many of her family were together for Mother’s Day. "Little did we know the blessing of that time we had with her," Klonowski said.

Lopez was "the glue to our family," he said. "You say some people are black and white. She was the gray: right down the middle. She communicated effectively with everybody, got along with everybody, and was the peacemaker in many cases."

Lopez grew up in a large family and was one of 10 siblings. "You can imagine she had many nieces and nephews she was close to — just a lifetime loyal friend to many," Klonowski said.

She was also a "fantastic cook" known within her family for her chicken tacos, salsa and fried chicken, he said.

When Lopez did not show up at her sister’s Wednesday morning, she reached out to Klonowski and his wife, who checked her apartment and found sheriff’s deputies. "It was very shocking," he said. "We should all be thankful for the time that we have."