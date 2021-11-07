Family of murdered Chicago boy Eric Crawford marks what should have been his 14th birthday

The family of a murdered Chicago boy gathered on Sunday to mark what should have been his 14th birthday.

Eric Crawford was out on his bike in the McKinley Park neighborhood in May when someone opened fire. He was on life support, and passed away a couple days after he was shot. No one has been charged with his murder.

Eric was about to enter eighth grade, and loved to ride his bike and play video games, his mother, Patricia Deates said. He had two siblings.

"This little boy is my baby. I should still have him here, but I don't. My heart is not the same," she said. "If you know something, please come forward."

Police said in May that the shooting may have been gang retaliation. His family said he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

