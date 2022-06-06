Family of woman killed in Chicago police crash calls for action, outlines 3 demands

The family of an 84-year-old woman who was killed in a crash involving Chicago police is calling for action.

Three years ago, Verona Gunn was in her car waiting at a light when two Chicago Police Department vehicles going in different directions crashed into each other and then hit her.

Three other people in Gunn’s car were injured.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The family spoke out Monday, saying they are looking for action to bring closure in her death.

"This process that has been dragging on for three years… won't let my mother rest," said Derrick Gunn.

The family outlined three demands.