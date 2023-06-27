Family of woman killed in hit-and-run on I-55 demands answers

A family is pleading for more information from Illinois State Police after a 28-year-old mother of two was hit by a semi-truck this past Friday.

Perla Andrade-Garcia was driving northbound on Interstate 55 around 3:23 a.m. Friday when she ran out of gas in Bolingbrook.

She then got out of the car with a passenger and was walking down the interstate to get gas when they were run over.

Andrade-Garcia was hit and killed. The passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Illinois State Police said they are still looking for the driver that didn't stop.

"Give us a description of the truck, so we can make fliers and we can put them at truck stops and we can go out there and we could pursue to help. We need them so we can have the help to bring this guy to justice, we at least, out of respect, they should sit down and tell us anything that they know," said community activist Melinda Allah.

Andrade-Garcia leaves behind a three-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.