Suburban family raises money for P.A.W.S. Tinley Park with massive holiday display

Hirsch Christmas lights display is a visual holiday destination located in suburban Tinley Park.

Homeowners Chris and Jori Hirsch and their sons, Kyle, 16, and Joshua, 13, started working on their vision in July. It includes 7000 feet of garland, 5000 feet of extension cords and roughly 175,000 Christmas lights.

The majority of props are homemade and hand painted. The garage is filled with a winter wonderland, featuring Jori’s late mother’s Christmas village collection.

Chris injured his arm and had surgery just two weeks ago. His sons took over the work and neighbors came over to help out.

Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz said the spirit of the holidays is illuminated here.

"It brings a lot of happiness and joy and it kind of pauses life for a second, just for everyone to remember how blessed we are in life for what we have. For people like the Hirsch family that do this for people to enjoy, you can see all of the decorations and make a donation to PAWS," Glotz said.

PAWS is a no-kill shelter. The list of animals available for adoption is on their website, PAWSTinleyPark.org.

The Hirsch family hopes to raise $10,000 for PAWS of Tinley Park.

You can visit the display and donate at 7805 Nottingham Dr.