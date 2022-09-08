Family searches for good Samaritans who rendered aid after sister collapsed near Art Institute

A family is hoping to find the good Samaritans who wasted no time to help a loved one.

Kligis drove from a Labor Day party in Naperville to Chicago.

The lawyer wanted to see an exhibit slated to leave the Art Institute soon.

As she was walking, she passed out. Good Samaritans administered CPR until paramedics arrived.

Kligis was placed on life support.

Her sister, Kari Fitzmaurice, says Kligis suffers from Moyamoya disease — which can cause strokes.

However, Karis says Kligis has never had an episode like this before.

Right now, doctors don't know what caused Kligis to collapse, and the good Samartians' names are still not known.

Kligis has no recollection of what happened.

If you remember seeing her Monday near the Art Institute, give FOX 32 a call.



