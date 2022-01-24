Family trying to locate missing 57-year-old man

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was last seen by his family in April 2021.

Victor Murphy, 57, was spotted at Loyola Hospital Emergency Room in Maywood on Jan. 16 but was not admitted, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Murphy is homeless and is known to frequent the Maywood area.

He is 6-foot-1, 150 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8255.