Famous Tinley park Christmas house is back and brighter than ever

It's back for another year, and bigger and brighter than ever!

The famous Tinley Park Christmas house features more than 200,000 lights and between 300 and 400 figurines.

It's a must-see attraction, and thousands of spectators come out each year to see it.

A crew of 80 people began designing the display right after Halloween.

The display is spread over three homes right on Avon Lane.

The holiday masterpiece was first created in 1996, and has been going strong ever since.

"My favorite part is the homemade stuff, you know, we have all these little homemade villages and houses we've made. We've got our Ferris Wheel, we've got our carousel, all the stuff that moves is what all the kids and the people really like," said Dominic Kowalczyk, the owner.

Every year, Kowalczyk gives a generous donation to a local charity.

Last year, he was able to donate $35,000, and he hopes to match that again this year!