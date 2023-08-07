Expand / Collapse search

Fan hit by baseball bat at Joliet Slammers game seeks $50K in lawsuit

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - The City of Joliet and the Joliet Slammers are being sued by a fan who was hit by a stray baseball bat.

The civil lawsuit was filed in Will County by Henry Brummel.

He says last year, he attended a Joliet Slammers baseball game at downtown Joliet's Duly Health and Care Field.

Brummel was sitting along the third baseline when he was struck in the face by a baseball bat released by the batter.

He is suing the team and city, accusing them of negligence by not having netting past the dugouts.

Brummell is seeking $50,000 in damages.