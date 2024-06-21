Fans flock to United Center and Soldier Field for Justin Timberlake, Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks

Chicagoans – and tourists alike – were rocking out in the Windy City on Friday at both the United Center and Soldier Field for an evening of summer concerts.

Despite controversy earlier in the week, Justin Timberlake performed his first show since his DWI arrest Tuesday in Sag Harbor, New York.

From faithful NSYNC followers to fans of the solo artist, JT lovers packed the Madhouse on Madison.

"I just love Justin Timberlake," said Carly Freund, who attended the concert.

"We’re like fanatics," said Brittany Bradshaw, another fan.

Timberlake is in town for back-to-back nights of ‘The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.’

It includes stops as close as Milwaukee and as far as London.

"I want to reminisce all the songs he did – early 2000s, and the ones that you know every single word to," said Lindsay Schmitt, who was visiting from Elkhart, Indiana.

"Brings back our high school days," added Kristie Kurzhal.

Before Friday, Timberlake performed in Miami last weekend, but his Chicago concert marked the pop star’s first time back on-stage since he was arrested on Long Island and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Some fans say they were concerned he might cancel this weekend's shows, but he did not disappoint.

"He probably took it to heart and it’s a mistake, but I’m glad he’s here and keeps going on," said Ashley Lopes, who attended the concert. "I think I went to 6 NSYNC concerts so grew up being a huge fan."

"We’re here to support him," said JZ Cochon. "I’ve seen NSYNC like two times and Justin about three times."

Also on Friday, Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks rocked out with fans under the night sky at Soldier Field.

It was the first time the two have come together in Chicago, where concert-goers enjoyed a three-hour show.

Looking ahead to next weekend at Soldier Field, the Rolling Stone will take center-stage on Thursday, June 27 and Sunday June 30.

Meanwhile, tickets to Timberlake's show on Saturday, June 22 are still available online. He is also scheduled to return to the United Center this fall.