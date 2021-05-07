Fans return to the United Center for the first time in over a year

It was a big night at the United Center with fans returning for the first time in over a year.

They are hunting for a playoff spot, and the fans said they couldn't wait to get inside the United Center.

Even though only 4,000 fans were expected, they were ready to bring the noise.

Fans went through health screenings, sat in socially distanced seating and were welcomed by a free "Welcome Home" t-shirt.

If you want to catch a Bulls or Hawks game before the season ends, the Bulls have three home games remaining.

The Hawks finish their season with games at the UC on Sunday and Monday.