Fans still waiting on refunds after Epic Cons Chicago 3 abruptly canceled

The Brief Epic Cons Chicago 3 was canceled days before the event, stranding fans who spent money on tickets and travel. Attendees haven’t received refunds or communication, as the company faces lawsuits over unpaid debts. Disappointed fans are making the most of their trips despite the abrupt cancellation.



Thousands of ticketholders lost money after a popular convention was abruptly canceled just days before it was set to begin.

Epic Cons Chicago 3 was scheduled to take place this weekend at Navy Pier.

What we know:

Since flights were already booked and hotels were paid for, many convention-goers are spending the weekend in Chicago with no convention to attend.

Fans had already purchased meet-and-greets, autographs, and photo-ops with their favorite TV stars. Fans haven't been able to reach anyone with the company for a refund.

As recently as July 11, the event company was still promoting sales on its Instagram account. Plus, until this week, the website advertised tickets and a convention schedule.

Now, the site has gone dark, with only this message left:

"We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances outside of our control, we are canceling Epic Cons Chicago 3 for July 26-27, along with all upcoming events. If you had purchased tickets to any of the upcoming events, please check your email."

Those circumstances appear to be tied to two lawsuits filed this month.

Epic's owners, Alexis Arnold and Anna Owen, have been sued by two lenders for breach of contract and past-due payments.

One lawsuit claims that the pair owed $611,000.

Ticketholders Speak Out:

One family from Oregon and another from Minnesota are still waiting for refunds from the company.

"Admission for Epic Con was about $365," ticketholder Sara Koenig said. "I've gotten no email, I've had no phone call, no forms of communication."

"I was looking most forward to getting a photo with Eric Winter," 12-year-old Jaelynn Koenig said.

"I was…I was really in shock, because I didn't think would happen. They've done multiple other events and this was their third year," Freyja Kremer said.

"Even though we've been looking forward to this for months, we were just going to make the most of it. Can't go wrong in Chicago overall. We were bummed, but figured we would still see a Broadway show and sightseer," Emily Kremer said.

What's next:

Since last Saturday, Fox 32 has made multiple attempts to reach the owners of the company for comment and answers about when ticketholders can expect their refunds, but we have not heard back.