Far South Side church rededicates Pride flags after they were vandalized

A Far South Side church is celebrating Pride Month with a rededication of Pride flags that had been vandalized.

Earlier this month, vandals destroyed the LGBTQ+ flags hanging in front of the Beverly Unitarian Church at 104th and Longwood Avenue.

The flags and decorations around the church were thrown in a pile and set on fire.

On Sunday, members of the church gathered to dedicate several new Pride flags led by words of affirmation from the church's pastor.

"The children are watching us to see how we respond and the example we will model is this: creation over destruction, courage over fear and love over hate," said a member of the church.

The new Pride flags will fly in front of the church through the end of July – a purposeful continuation of Pride month to send a message to the vandals.

