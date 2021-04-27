Farmers markets begin to bloom across Chicagoland

The flowers are blooming, the weather is warming up and farmers are ready to bring their best fruit and vegetables to market.

All over Chicago and the suburbs it’s the season for farmers markets.

In the city, the 33rd season of neighborhood farmers markets start May 12, but the city says the official kickoff will take place at the Daley Plaza market on May 24.

It’s a great way to buy fresh and buy local and it’s not just fruits and veggies.

The markets often have products like flowers and honey and cheese.

Most markets in the suburbs open in June but you can start shopping in May in places like Geneva, La Grange, Elmhurst, and Hinsdale.

Residents in Downer’s Grove, where the local farmers market returns May 8, said it’s also about family tradition.

"We wake up early, have a quick breakfast and walk over to the farmers market. Our favorite thing to get is Frogtown juice. It comes from Chicago, it’s fresh, it’s local and it hydrates us. It’s Our favorite," said Kelly Koppen, mother of four.

Although fruits and vegetables were not top of mind for her daughter Grace.

"I like just having the family time," said her father, Brad Koppen. "Getting outside, walking up here and my favorite is actually the pickles. "

In the age of COVID-19, many farmer’s markets are offering pre-orders, curbside pick-up and credit card only transactions.

Masks and maintaining safe social distance may be required.

Click here for a list of suburban farmers markets.