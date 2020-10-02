Fast food employee accidentally shot by coworker in West Pullman: police

A fast food employee was accidentally shot Thursday in West Pullman on the Far South Side, police said.

The 22-year-old was in a restaurant about 9:45 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street when another employee accidentally fired a gun, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Area Two detectives are questioning the employee who fired the gun, but no charges have been filed as of early Friday.